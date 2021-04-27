Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 16.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.49% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $123,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $20,691,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. 4,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

