CoinDeal Token (CDL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,237.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,237.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.