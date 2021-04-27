CoinPoker One Day Volume Reaches $1,841.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $1,841.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.