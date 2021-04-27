Collective Price Tops $2.47 on Top Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $295,400.36 and approximately $8,308.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.