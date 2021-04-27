Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,951,736.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

