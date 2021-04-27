Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.10 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIGI opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

