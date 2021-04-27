CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 641.2% in April

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 20,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,537. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. Research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

