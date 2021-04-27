Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $800.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

