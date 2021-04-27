Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.03. 96,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

