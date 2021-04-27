Columbus Macro LLC Buys 16,443 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 330,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 6,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

