Columbus Macro LLC Buys 27,164 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 268.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 115,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,988. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.