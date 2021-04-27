Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

