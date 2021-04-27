Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,589,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 35,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 785,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.