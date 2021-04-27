Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

