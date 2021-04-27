Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,032. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

