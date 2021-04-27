Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VSS stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

