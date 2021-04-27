Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.51. 1,029,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,473,553. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.