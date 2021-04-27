Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 284.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. 14,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

