Columbus Macro LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 841,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

