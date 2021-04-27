Columbus Macro LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000.

TAN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

