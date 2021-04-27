Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. 126,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

