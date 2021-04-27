Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 260,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,436 shares of company stock worth $5,282,307 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

