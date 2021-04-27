Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

