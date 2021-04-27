Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.