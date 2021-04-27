Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

