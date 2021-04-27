Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.46% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 20,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

