Columbus Macro LLC Sells 11,454 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after buying an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. 168,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $99.88.

