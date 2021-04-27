Columbus Macro LLC Sells 21,416 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

