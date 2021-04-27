Columbus Macro LLC Sells 251,236 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 33,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.