Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 10,228,134 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

