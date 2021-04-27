Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $353,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $210,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 138.07%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

