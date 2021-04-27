Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 29,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

