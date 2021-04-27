Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,702 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 169,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,131. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.