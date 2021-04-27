Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,740 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.47. 8,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

