Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.