Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

