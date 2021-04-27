Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 245,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

