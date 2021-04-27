Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by 149.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Comerica stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. 1,261,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

