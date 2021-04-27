Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buyback 10,000,000 Outstanding Stock

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,504. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

