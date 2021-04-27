Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

