Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.54 ($6.52).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBK opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.16.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

