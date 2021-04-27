Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 40,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 2,935 call options.

NYSEARCA XLC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 174,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $77.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000.

