Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.