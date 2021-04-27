Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Up 2.4%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

