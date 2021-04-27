Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVLT opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock worth $1,482,713. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

