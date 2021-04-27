Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €132.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.83 ($159.80).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €127.85 ($150.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

