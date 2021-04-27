Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.85 ($150.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

