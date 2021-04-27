Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.82

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €111.82 ($131.55) and traded as high as €127.15 ($149.59). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €127.10 ($149.53), with a volume of 527,528 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.33 ($159.22).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.82.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.