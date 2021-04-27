Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 163,278 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.19% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

