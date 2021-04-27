Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.