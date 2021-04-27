Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.08% of Ferrari worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.